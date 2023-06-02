Not Kajol, but THIS actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has achieved a cult status over the years, and even after all this time, the film is fresh in the minds of fans. The film gave Bollywood some of its most iconic characters, be it Kajol's bubbly and sarcastic Anjali, Kareena Kapoor Khan's unmissable Poo, or Amitabh Bachchan's intimidating Yash Raichand.

However, this may come as a shocker, but Kajol was not KJo's first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

In an interview many years ago, the Dharma honcho had revealed that he had another actress on his mind to be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but that couldn't happen because Kajol wanted to do the film.

Karan Johar wanted to cast THIS actress in K3G

During a chat with Komal Nahta, Karan had revealed that when he was casting for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', he was sure that Kajol would not want to do the film as she was getting married and wanted to enjoy the marital bliss and focus on her family. He thus decided to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Anjali in K3G.

However, fate had some different plans, and during one of his meetups with Kajol, he mentioned about the film and the role to her, and thought that she will reject it and they will "shed some tears". He added that he was already feeling bad about it because he had already worked with Kajol in the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

"But I don’t know what changed, Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice and after that, the series of ‘missing’ started," KJo said in the interview.

Well, after over two decades since the film's release, we can safely say that Kajol nailed the role of Anjali and fans cannot imagine someone else in her place in the film.

Karan Johar's directorial return

Meanwhile, KJo is all set to return to the director's chair after seven long years with yet another family entertainer, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

The film stars two of his closest friends, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, in the lead, and their chemistry has already been tested and loved by the masses in 'Gully Boy'. However, they will be seen in a totally different avatar in the upcoming film, which is touted to be a quintessential Dharma entertainer.

Besides Alia and Ranveer, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

