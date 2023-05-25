Karan Johar Birthday Special: 10 must-watch films by the Bollywood director as he turns 51

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
The celebrated director Karan Johar turns 51 today, May 25
On Wednesday, he shared a video on his journey of 25 years in Hindi cinema. Karan also gave a glimpse into his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Here are 5 must watch movies that Karan directed or produced
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
My Name is Khan (2010)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)
Dear Zindagi (2016)
Lust Stories (2018)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Raazi (2018)
"Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it's the most beautiful feeling in the world...But as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning to me every day," Karan said in the video posted on Wednesday.