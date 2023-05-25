Karan Johar Birthday Special: 10 must-watch films by the Bollywood director as he turns 51

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023

The celebrated director Karan Johar turns 51 today, May 25

Facebook

On Wednesday, he shared a video on his journey of 25 years in Hindi cinema. Karan also gave a glimpse into his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Instagram

Here are 5 must watch movies that Karan directed or produced

Facebook

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

IMDb

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

IMDb

My Name is Khan (2010)

IMDb

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

IMDb

Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

IMDb

Dear Zindagi (2016)

IMDb

Lust Stories (2018)

IMDb

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDb

Raazi (2018)

IMDb

"Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it's the most beautiful feeling in the world...But as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning to me every day," Karan said in the video posted on Wednesday.

Facebook