 'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Reacts To Viral Baby Photo During IND vs AUS 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Reacts To Viral Baby Photo During IND vs AUS 1st Test

'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Reacts To Viral Baby Photo During IND vs AUS 1st Test

Actress Anushka Sharma cheered for husband Virat Kohli during the India vs Australia 1st Test match on Sunday. During the match, a baby was spotted next to her and netizens assumed the child to be the couple's son, Akaay Kohli. However, Kohli's sister has now clarified that the child was the couple's friend's daughter and not Akaay

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for husband Virat Kohli on Sunday, which was the third day of the first Test match between India and Australia at Perth. And while at it, a baby was spotted next to her in the stands, and within no time, netizens assumed that the child was the couple's second born, Akaay Kohli, whose face the parents have not revealed yet.

However, Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, has now clarified that the baby was not Akaay, but the daughter of a family friend. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Have been seeing Virat and Anushka's friend's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay.. Thank you (sic)."

As Anushka cheered and clapped in the stands of the Optus Stadium in Perth for Kohli, the baby was seen nestled in another woman's arms, next to the actress. Within minutes, photos of the baby went viral on social media, and fans even gushed over the child's 'uncanny resemblance' with the former Team India skipper.

But turns out that the child is not Anushka and Kohli's son Akaay after all.

FPJ Shorts
'Very Proud Of The Way We Responded
'Very Proud Of The Way We Responded": Jasprit Bumrah After India's Historic Win In Perth
Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio
Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident
Read Also
'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs...
article-image

As the photos went viral with people thinking it was Akaay, several netizens also rallied by Anushka and Kohli's support and slammed the broadcasters for showing the baby on national television, despite the parents' strict no-photo policy.

Users on X also requested others to not share the photos even if they come across them on social media, to respect the couple as well as the child's privacy.

Read Also
'Stop This Sensationalism': Netizens SLAM Broadcasters For Showing Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Son...
article-image

Anushka and Kohli welcomed Akaay, their second child, in February 2024, in London. In 2021, they embraced parenthood for the first time with their daughter, Vamika Kohli. However, the parents have decided to not reveal the face of their children so that they can have a "normal childhood and upbringing", away from the media glare.

Read Also
'Can I Get My Girlfriend In Here?': Ravi Shastri Narrates Anecdote Of Virat Kohli Before Being...
article-image

Not just that, but the couple has reportedly even shifted base to London permanently, and the parents are often seen taking a stroll in the city with their little munchkins.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio

Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio

KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film

KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film

Arjun Rampal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Arjun Rampal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

'I Was Called Flat Chest & Hairy In School': Ananya Panday Opens Up On Getting Trolled, Seeking...

'I Was Called Flat Chest & Hairy In School': Ananya Panday Opens Up On Getting Trolled, Seeking...

Digvijay Singh Rathee's Ex-Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Opens Up On Getting Abuses, Hate: 'Not Crying...

Digvijay Singh Rathee's Ex-Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Opens Up On Getting Abuses, Hate: 'Not Crying...