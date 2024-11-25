'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Reacts To Viral Baby Photo During IND vs AUS 1st Test

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for husband Virat Kohli on Sunday, which was the third day of the first Test match between India and Australia at Perth. And while at it, a baby was spotted next to her in the stands, and within no time, netizens assumed that the child was the couple's second born, Akaay Kohli, whose face the parents have not revealed yet.

However, Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, has now clarified that the baby was not Akaay, but the daughter of a family friend. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Have been seeing Virat and Anushka's friend's daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay.. Thank you (sic)."

As Anushka cheered and clapped in the stands of the Optus Stadium in Perth for Kohli, the baby was seen nestled in another woman's arms, next to the actress. Within minutes, photos of the baby went viral on social media, and fans even gushed over the child's 'uncanny resemblance' with the former Team India skipper.

But turns out that the child is not Anushka and Kohli's son Akaay after all.

As the photos went viral with people thinking it was Akaay, several netizens also rallied by Anushka and Kohli's support and slammed the broadcasters for showing the baby on national television, despite the parents' strict no-photo policy.

Users on X also requested others to not share the photos even if they come across them on social media, to respect the couple as well as the child's privacy.

Anushka and Kohli welcomed Akaay, their second child, in February 2024, in London. In 2021, they embraced parenthood for the first time with their daughter, Vamika Kohli. However, the parents have decided to not reveal the face of their children so that they can have a "normal childhood and upbringing", away from the media glare.

Not just that, but the couple has reportedly even shifted base to London permanently, and the parents are often seen taking a stroll in the city with their little munchkins.