 'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs AUS 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs AUS 1st Test

'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs AUS 1st Test

Actress Anushka Sharma cheered for husband Virat Kohli from the stands on Day 3 of India vs Australia 1st Test match in the Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday. However, fans were left disappointed after the camera repeatedly panned towards the actress. "Showing Anushka more than live cricket," fans complained on X.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reached Perth, Australia, on Sunday to cheer for husband, Team India star batter Virat Kohli in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, netizens were left disappointed after the camera kept panning towards the actress in almost every over, and they lashed out at the cameraperson on social media.

Anushka kept it casual in a striped white and blue shirt as she cheered for Kohli and Team India from the stands at the Optus Stadium on Day 3. She was also seen smiling after Kohli sent the ball towards the boundary ropes with some of his trademark shots.

However, the repetitive appearance of the actress on the screens did not please fans, and they took digs at the cameraperson for showing Anushka more than the actual game on the field.

Read Also
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Claps, Rishabh Pant Hugs Yashasvi Jaiswal For His 161 Runs Knock;...
article-image

"Cameraman bhai anushka sharma se mann bhar gaya ho toh thoda saa match bhi dikha do (sic)," a user wrote on X, while another mentioned, "Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 161 runs in his first test in Australia but cameraman hyped Anushka Sharma more than him (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
UP Accident: 8 People Injured After Canter Hits 2 Cars On Yamuna Expressway In Gautam Buddh Nagar; Visuals Surface
UP Accident: 8 People Injured After Canter Hits 2 Cars On Yamuna Expressway In Gautam Buddh Nagar; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: NOTA Votes Decline In Mumbai; Highest Number In Anushakti Nagar Seat, Lowest In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: NOTA Votes Decline In Mumbai; Highest Number In Anushakti Nagar Seat, Lowest In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar
'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs AUS 1st Test
'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs AUS 1st Test
J&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported
J&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported

This is not the first time that fans have voiced out such complaints. Earlier too, on several occasions, the broadcasters were called out for capturing Anushka repeatedly on the camera, instead of focusing on the action on the field.

Read Also
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Anushka Sharma Spotted Cheering Virat Kohli & Team India From Stands On Day 2...
article-image

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal's massive century and Kohli's unbeaten 40 took India to 359 for five wickets in their second innings, resulting into a 405-run lead at tea on the third day of the opening test match against Australia.

As for Anushka, the actress was spotted in the stands on Saturday as well along with Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan. The two cheered as Team India stood strong in the match, crushing the hopes of the Australian fans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs...

'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs...

Leaked Photos: Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Lunch Date With Rashmika Mandanna Days After Confirming He...

Leaked Photos: Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Lunch Date With Rashmika Mandanna Days After Confirming He...

Vivek Oberoi Buys Swanky New Rolls Royce Car Worth Whopping ₹12.25 Crore, Shows Family Enjoying...

Vivek Oberoi Buys Swanky New Rolls Royce Car Worth Whopping ₹12.25 Crore, Shows Family Enjoying...

Arti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After...

Arti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After...

'Woh Mat Daalna Akele': Karisma Kapoor Almost FALLS At Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony, Asks Paps To Not...

'Woh Mat Daalna Akele': Karisma Kapoor Almost FALLS At Aadar Jain's Roka Ceremony, Asks Paps To Not...