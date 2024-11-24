'Thoda Match Bhi Dikha Do': Netizens UPSET As Camera Pans At Anushka Sharma Repeatedly During IND Vs AUS 1st Test

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reached Perth, Australia, on Sunday to cheer for husband, Team India star batter Virat Kohli in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, netizens were left disappointed after the camera kept panning towards the actress in almost every over, and they lashed out at the cameraperson on social media.

Anushka kept it casual in a striped white and blue shirt as she cheered for Kohli and Team India from the stands at the Optus Stadium on Day 3. She was also seen smiling after Kohli sent the ball towards the boundary ropes with some of his trademark shots.

However, the repetitive appearance of the actress on the screens did not please fans, and they took digs at the cameraperson for showing Anushka more than the actual game on the field.

"Cameraman bhai anushka sharma se mann bhar gaya ho toh thoda saa match bhi dikha do (sic)," a user wrote on X, while another mentioned, "Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 161 runs in his first test in Australia but cameraman hyped Anushka Sharma more than him (sic)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is not the first time that fans have voiced out such complaints. Earlier too, on several occasions, the broadcasters were called out for capturing Anushka repeatedly on the camera, instead of focusing on the action on the field.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal's massive century and Kohli's unbeaten 40 took India to 359 for five wickets in their second innings, resulting into a 405-run lead at tea on the third day of the opening test match against Australia.

As for Anushka, the actress was spotted in the stands on Saturday as well along with Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan. The two cheered as Team India stood strong in the match, crushing the hopes of the Australian fans.