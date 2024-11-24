AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Claps, Rishabh Pant Hugs Yashasvi Jaiswal For His 161 Runs Knock; Video

Image: X

Yashavi Jaiswal's scintillating knock comes to an end on Day 3 of the AUS vs IND 1st Test. The opener was dismissed by 161 runs by Mitchell March bringing an end to one of the best knocks from the youngsters at the Optus stadium. While making his way to the pavilion, Jaiswal received applause from Kohli and Rishabh Pant gave him a hug for his fantastic knock.

Jaiswal, who became only the third Indian after ML Jaisima and Sunil Gavaskar to score a century in his first Test on Australian soil also had the crowd on their feet with his outstanding performance.

This century marked Jaiswal’s fourth in Test cricket, as he displayed his class on Perth's pace-friendly pitch. Having made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2023, Jaiswal has already accumulated impressive numbers, including a double century, signaling his potential to be a mainstay in India’s batting line-up for years to come.

India in command against Australia as Jaiswal and Rahul break record

Jaiswal showcased remarkable skill and resilience, stunning the Australian side with a magnificent century on their home soil. Jaiswal also became the first Indian opener after KL Rahul 10 years to score a Test century in Australia.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul's opening pair surpassed the previous record stand of 191 set by Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.

The openers brilliant knock played a key role in India’s strong comeback after they had bowled Australia out for just 104 runs in the first innings. Thanks to Jaiswal’s brilliant 161 runs and KL Rahul’s solid knock of 77, India has built a commanding lead with five wickets remaining. At the time of writing, India was 324/5 with Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar on the crease.