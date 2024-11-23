 AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Maiden Ton In Australia, Team India Aim To Grind Hosts To Dust
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Maiden Ton In Australia, Team India Aim To Grind Hosts To Dust

AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Maiden Ton In Australia, Team India Aim To Grind Hosts To Dust

The live coverage of day three of the opening Test between India and Australia in Perth.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. | (Credits: BCCI Twitter)

Team India came out well on top for the second consecutive day against Australia in the first of the five Tests at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Although Mitchell Starc resisted admirably with the bat, it wasn't enough to prevent the tourists from gaining a handy 46-run lead and eventually surged it to 218.

Team India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah had led the bowling onslaught on day one, running through Australia's batting unit to reduce them to 67-7. The hosts scraped through to 104 as Starc top-scored with 26 on a tricky surface. With a 46-run lead in the bank, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were sensational with the bat after initially playing it cautiously.

The opening pair launched a calculated assault on a tiring Australian attack, grounding down the trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as they were unlucky not to break through despite beating the bat multiple times. Rahul (62*) and Jaiswal (90*) stayed unbeaten as India reached 172-0 at Stumps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Leaving For Australia To Join Team India's Squad Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd...

Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Leaving For Australia To Join Team India's Squad Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd...

'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League;...

'B******d Pole Pe Maar Dega': Imad Wasim Caught Abusing On Stump Mic During Abu Dhabi T10 League;...

'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play...

'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play...

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: When & Where To Watch The 2-Day In Saudi Arabia?

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: When & Where To Watch The 2-Day In Saudi Arabia?

Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark...

Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark...