AUS vs IND 1st Test: Anushka Sharma Spotted Cheering Virat Kohli & Team India From Stands On Day 2 Of Perth Test

Team India is currently on a roll In Perth as they are on the verge of taking a lead against Australia on Day 2 of the Perth Test. Amid the exciting match, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering the team from the stand inside Optus stadium. She was seen sporting a white shirt for the occasion. The picture of the same has gone viral on social media

Even before the opening test got underway Anushka and Virat along with their kids were spotted spending time in Perth. In the viral photo, Virat and Anushka are seen sipping coffee with their adorable daughter, Vamika, sitting in a stroller.

While Kohli is seen wearing a green over-sized hoodie and a cap. Anushka looks as stylish as ever in a comfy outfit wearing jeans and pink sweater along with sunglasses. Kohli was the first Indian player to arrive in Australia for the high-profile series.

Team India are looking to take the lead against Australia in the ongoing Test match in Perth. Bumrah completed his 5-wicket haul by dismissing Alex Carey on Day 2. He thus becomes the first Indian pacer to pick up 50 wickets in a single WTC cycle.

Harshit Rana dismissed Nathan Lyon to get India to a closing distance of bowling out Australia for a low total. However the last wicket pair of Hazlewood and Starc are frustrating Indian bowlers as the pair have added 22 runs so far.

Earlier of Day 1 India were bowled out for 150 runs with Nitish Reddy top scoring with 41 runs. However bowlers bailed out Team India by taking seven Australian wickets with Bumrah taking 4 wickets.