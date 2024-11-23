'I Bowl Faster Than You...': Mitchell Starc Offers Little Warning To Harshit Rana During AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video

Image: X

Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc were involved in a banter during Day two of the AUS vs IND 1st Test at Perth. The incident happened on the fifth delivery of the 30th over. A back-of-a-length ball rose sharply, striking Starc's bat shoulder and falling short of Virat Kohli at second slip. As the ball trickled away, Rana cheekily stuck out his tongue and smiled at his IPL teammate.

Starc can be heard offering a little warning to Harshit Rana " "I bowl faster than you Harshit. I bowl faster than you. I've got a long memory." Their light-hearted banter about bowling pace was reminiscent of their Kolkata Knight Riders days and brought smiles all around.

Australia vs India Day 2 update

Team India is currently on top against Australia in the ongoing Test match in Perth. Bumrah stole the show after completing his 5-wicket haul by dismissing Alex Carey on Day 2. He thus becomes the first Indian pacer to pick up 50 wickets in a single WTC cycle. Harshit Rana dismissed Nathan Lyon to get India to a closing distance of bowling out Australia.



Earlier on Day 1, Bumrah stole the show with a four-wicket haul, reducing Australia to 67/7. A total of 17 wickets fell on the first day of play. A very good bowling display from Australia with Starc and Hazlewood combining to pick up 6 wickets. Only Pant, Reddy and Rahul offered resistance with the bat. Reddy top scored with 41 runs. After bowling out India for 150 runs, Australia went into stumps at 67/7. Bumrah tore through Australia's top-order like a hot knife through butter as the hosts trailed the visitors by 83 runs and just three wickets in hand.