 AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Team India Aim To Bundle Out Remaining Wickets Soon, Eye Big Lead
The coverage of day two of the opening Test between India and Australia in Perth.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Team India. | (Credits: BCCI Twitter)

With Team India still having 83 runs to play and only three more wickets to pick on day two of the opening Test against Australia in Perth, the tourists will back themselves to get the job done. Australia will heavily depend on Alex Carey, who is unbeaten on 17 with three boundaries as they hope to get as much closer to India's total of 150.

After electing to bat first on day one at the Optus Stadium, the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood put the Indian batters in a spot of bother. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) and Rishabh Pant (37) did their best and lifted their side to what now looks like a winning total of 150.

Should Australia survive the first hour of day two without losing any wicket, the hosts can hope to even take a lead. However, Carey's presence will be vital to their chances.

