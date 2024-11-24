'Stop This Sensationalism': Netizens SLAM Broadcasters For Showing Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Son Akaay On Screens During IND vs AUS 1st Test

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former Team India skipper Virat Kohli welcomed their son, Akaay Kohli, in February 2024, however, the parents have decided to not reveal the face of their child. But despite multiple requests to the media, the cameraperson was caught zooming in on Akaay's face during the third day of India vs Australia 1st Test in Perth, when the little was in the stands with his mother.

During the live broadcast, the cameraperson spotted Akaay in the stands next to Anushka, and instead of panning away, the camera focused on the child for several minutes, before looking the other way. This did not go down well with netizens who slammed the broadcasters for revealing the child's face despite Anushka and Kohli strictly asking the media not to.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lashing out at the broadcasters, people wrote on social media how it was a blatant disregard of privacy and was done only to indulge in sensationalism. "his is direct intervention of privacy. Stop this sensationalism and spice in broadcasting for some fame (sic)," a user wrote on X. Another wrote, "When they're definitely not okay with their children getting clicked, please respect that (sic)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users also requested other netizens to not share photos of Akaay even if they had access to them.

A few netizens also opined that the actress should not have brought Akaay in the stands if the couple really did not wish to reveal their child's face.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Back in 2022, Anushka had penned a long note on Instagram after photos of the couple's daughter, Vamika, clicked at a stadium during a match went viral online. "We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." the actress had shared on social media.

Anushka and Kohli gave time and again maintained that they wish to keep their children away from the limelight and not reveal their face so that they can have a normal childhood and upbringing. The family has now even shifted base to London, where they are often spotted strolling through the streets and enjoying quality time without the media glare.