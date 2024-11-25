'Can I Get My Girlfriend In Here?': Ravi Shastri Narrates Anecdote Of Virat Kohli Before Being Married To Anushka Sharma; Video

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. |

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has narrated a hilarious anecdote involving Virat Kohli as he asked to bring along with him his then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma during the Australia tour. In a video surfaced on social media, Shastri recalled how the board wasn't allowing as they were permitting only their respective wives to accompany the players.

Over the years, Anushka has been accompanying Kohli during their matches, cheering for him and clapping in the stands. The Bollywood actress was also present when Team India took on Australia in Perth and cheered for Kohli after the 36-year-old scored his 30th ton.

“ only wives are allowed? can I bring my girlfriend? ”

Speaking in a video, Shastri remarked:

"I remember when I was the coach in 2015, he wasn't married then, he was dating Anushka. He said, 'only wives are allowed, can I get my girlfriend in here?' He said no the board isn't allowing it. So, I made the call. And she came up, she joined him in the very first game, Boxing Day Test, he got 160. The same scenes, the flying kiss like yesterday. So, she is a big support."

"She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes" - Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma

With Anushka at the stands and clapping for Kohli on day three in Perth after his ton, the batting maestro revealed that his wife has been a pillar of support amid the tough times he has undergone recently. Kohli revealed that he takes utmost pride in performing for his country and told Adam Gilchrist at Fox Sports after scoring his century.

"Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes. Knows what goes on in the head when you're not performing well. I'm not a guy who hangs around for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country."

India sealed a 295-run win over Australia in Perth.