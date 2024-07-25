'Nora Fatehi Was Better': Tamannaah Bhatia Fails To Impress With Aaj Ki Raat In Stree 2, Fans Demand Kamariya Remix

The first song from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's highly anticipated film, Stree 2, was released by the makers on Wednesday. Titled Aaj Ki Raat, it features Tamannaah Bhatia showing off her sizzling and sensuous moves, but looks like the song has failed to make a mark.

As the song dropped online, netizens were left divided. While one section of the internet lauded the remake of the retro song with a modern touch and Tamannaah's elegance in it, the others compared the actress to Nora Fatehi and her chartbuster song, Kamariya, in the first part of Stree.

Fans of Nora definitely missed her, to the extent that they even demanded a remixed version of Kamariya in Stree 2. "Nora was better in Kamariya! Stree got so much popularity because of Kamariya.. people still vibe to it even after 6 years," a user commented.

"Not creating impact like Kamariya song," another netizen stated, while a user wrote, "Hey could've taken Nora again! She was too good in Kamariya from Stree."

Stree, which released in 2018, is touted to be one of the most successful horror comedy movies in India, and the film is finally set to get a sequel after six long years. While the first part ended with some unanswered questions, Stree 2 aims to answer those as well as introduce some new twists and turns in the story.

Stree 2 also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film is scheduled for an Independence Day release.