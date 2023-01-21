Nora Fatehi was jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez, was always brainwashing me: Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made some shocking claims regarding his relationship with Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Chandrasekhar issued a press statement through his lawyer on Saturday in which he admitted to being in a "serious relationship" with Jacqueline Fernandez, something which Nora Fatehi didn't like and allegedly kept calling him for favours.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi police and a supplementary charge sheet was filed against him after being accused of impersonating top government officials in order to extort about ₹200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former owner of pharma major Ranbaxy.

"Nora was always jealous of Jacqueline, and was always brainwashing me against Jacqueline, so that she wanted me to leave Jacqueline and start dating her, Nora used to try calling me atleast 10 times a day and if I don’t answer her call she used to keep on calling me," conman Sukesh said in the new letter..

"As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora's relative) in setting up a music production company which I did.

"She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than ₹ 2 crores," claimed Chandrasekhar.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Jacqueline Fernandez

Chandrasekhar also denied having relationships with actors and models Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna.

"I had no romantic association as news alleged by them, as their statement before the Enforcement Directorate, nine months ago was completely different which can be seen by media to certain if I am lying.

"So this new statement given by them before EOW is only to save their skin and to grab publicity in the media, I have no fear to agree with the truth, but this new story is very funny after 9 months, I appeal to the media to verify the ED charge sheet statement and now new EOW charge sheet statement which will clearly show how these two Nikki and Chahath are lying.

"I have to this very min maintained dignity and respect for all those women and I don't want to stop down to this cheap level of putting out all the chats, and screenshots in the open which would expose the truth in open, and which will assassinate their characters, but if this circus goes on then I have face to show, as they know, what all they have spoken or have had knowledge about," Chandrasekhar said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)