Jacqueline Fernandez on ₹200 crore money laundering case: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar ruined my career & livelihood'

Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Sukesh Chandrashekhar | File

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has claimed in her testimony that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar "played with her emotions" and she is being falsely accused in the ₹200 crore money laundering case.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar played with my emotions, ruined my career and livelihood," Jacqueline allegedly said in her testimony.

Jacqueline also claims that she was misled by Sukesh's "false identity and impersonation".

More details to follow...

