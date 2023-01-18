e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJacqueline Fernandez on ₹200 crore money laundering case: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar ruined my career & livelihood'

Jacqueline Fernandez on ₹200 crore money laundering case: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar ruined my career & livelihood'

Jacqueline Fernandez also claimed that she was misled by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's "false identity and impersonation".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Sukesh Chandrashekhar | File
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has claimed in her testimony that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar "played with her emotions" and she is being falsely accused in the ₹200 crore money laundering case.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar played with my emotions, ruined my career and livelihood," Jacqueline allegedly said in her testimony.

Jacqueline also claims that she was misled by Sukesh's "false identity and impersonation".

More details to follow...

