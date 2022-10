Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Sukesh Chandrashekhar | File

In the money laundering case, the main accused, Sukesh Chanrashekhar, has written a letter expressing that the actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, is innocent and she only wanted his love and never demanded any gifts.

However, ED stated that the actress tried to flee and she was uncooperative during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story; more details are awaited.