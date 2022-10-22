Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Delhi court extends interim protection granted to Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez |

Delhi: The Patiala House court on October 22 extended interim protection granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez till November 10 in the money laundering case. She arrived at the court earlier today for the hearing of her bail plea.

Fernandez has been named as an accused in the chargesheet Enforcement Directorate filed in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

On the last date of the hearing, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter until today.

ED chargesheet mentions Jacqueline Fernandez

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned her as an accused.

The Court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

What does the chargesheet say?

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021 and October 20, 2021, Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. She stated that Sukesh had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself.

