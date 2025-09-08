Video: Urmila Matondkar Grooves To Yai Re Yai Re As Rangeela Completes 30 Years, Pens Emotional Note

Urmila Matondkar Grooves To 'Yai Re Yai Re' | Photo Credit: Instagram/ urmilamatondkarofficial

Urmila Matondkar is considered one of the most iconic faces of the '90s in Bollywood. The actress celebrated the 30th anniversary of her film Rangeela by dancing to the popular song 'Yai Re Yai Re.' Rangeela was released in 1995, in which Urmila and Aamir Khan played the lead roles. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Urmila Matondkar pens emotional note

The actress, who has won hearts for over four decades on screen, shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen grooving to the song Yai Re Yai Re. The actress, wearing a blue and white mini dress, danced her heart out, leaving fans nostalgic.

She also penned an emotional note. The actress wrote, "Rangeela…It was never just a film... it was, and still is, a feeling...Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life!"

The actress got nostalgic and described the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry. She wrote, "Every scene brings back an instant, childlike smile, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder. Each song is not merely music, but a celebration of the Navrasa—the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry:

"शृंगार (love), हास्य (laughter), करुण (sorrow), रौद्र (anger), वीर (courage), भयानक (fear), बीभत्स (disgust), अद्भुत (wonder), and शांत (peace). An innocent girl walks onto the silver screen and, with her charm and purity, captures hearts—taking the audience on a timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love."

Urmila thanks her fans

Urmila thanked her fans and those who admired the film upon its release. She further wrote on her Instagram, "Thirty years ago today, Rangeela became each one of yours. And I am sure, even today, it has the power to transport you back to that very first moment—when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic."

"Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to your ayourciation, your accolades!! Your love has been the greatest blessing of my journey."

Rangeela was Urmila's breakthrough role, cementing her as a leading actress and a fashion icon. The movie is considered a time capsule of mid-'90s Bollywood, influencing music, fashion, choreography, and narrative styles.