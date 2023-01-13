₹ 200 crore money laundering case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi court to record her statement

Nora Fatehi |

Delhi: Made co-accused in the Rs 200 crore fraud crore, Actor Nora Fatehi on January 13, has reached Patiala House Court to record her statements on how she got close to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and on the details of their interactions with the.

Nora Fatehi's advocate Vikram Singh Chauhan said that the actress appeared before Court and gave statement before a magistrate to assist the investigation. He said that his client's conduct has been compliant since she has utmost faith in judicial process as well as laws of India.

"She has, time and again, proved, through her conduct that, in all bona fides, despite her contractual liabilities, she ensures, she assists the investigating agencies whenever the need arises," Chauhan added further.

Conman writes to Delhi LG again

Meanwhile, incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has sent another letter to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena alleging mental harassment and threats from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's jailed minister Satyendar Jain, through the prison administration.

Earlier on December 21, while being produced at Delhi's Patiala House court Sukesh had alleged that the jail authorities were harassing him for sending complaints from the prison.

The ED Chargesheet mentions Nora received BMW car

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were recently questioned, stated that the Bollywood actresses received top models of luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

As per ED chargesheet filed in the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, it was revealed that Chandrashekar gifted a BMW car to actress Nora Fatehi in December 2020. The said BMW Car- S Series was registered in the name of Mehboob Khan.

Statements of Nora were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 13 and October 14, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci bag and an iPhone by Leena Maria Paul, wife of Chandrashekhar.

Nora further stated that Leena Maria Paul had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they were going to gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

