 Nora Fatehi REACTS To Paps Zooming In On Her Bu*t & Not Other Actresses: 'Maybe It's Not Exciting'
Nora Fatehi was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial, Madgaon Express.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image

Nora Fatehi, who was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial, Madgaon Express, recently opened up about how paparazzi zoom in on her body parts whenever she gets spotted in public.

In an interview with News 18, she said, “I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is."

Nora added that the media does not just do it to her but to other female actresses too. "Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting, but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?" she added.

While there has been news stating that Nora has undergone surgery, she said that such talks don't affect her as she is extremely comfortable in her skin.

"These are unfortunately the things that trend on social media. They’re just playing the social media algorithm game. I’m blessed with a [good] body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it,” said the Kusu Kusu star.

The actress said that paps' intentions behind zooming may be wrong, but that’s a separate conversation as she can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson.

On the work front, Nora will next be seen in Be Happy and Matka.

