'They Get Married For Fame & Money': Nora Fatehi Says Most Bollywood Couples Are NOT In Love, Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is currently enjoying the success of her film Madgaon Express, has made some shocking revelations about the Hindi film industry. In one of her latest interviews, Nora opened up about celebrity couples who pretend to be in love just to get media and public attention.

During an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, Nora revealed that many of these relationships are merely a facade to 'maintain relevance'. Further discussing the concept of 'clout predators,' she also opened up about individuals who exploit others for their fame, influence, or financial gain.

The actress, who rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, stated that she is different and revealed why she is not spotted 'running around with boys'.

"Clout predators, they just want to use you for your fame. They can't with me… that's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating... but I see it is happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative," Nora said.

Nora added, "It all comes out of a need for money and fame... these guys and girls will destroy their whole life for money, fame and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don't even love and then living with them for years. Most of the people in our industry are here doing that nonsense. Just because they want to be in the right camp and circles. They want to be relevant, because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan."

The actress further said that they feel 'depressed' and 'suicidal' after sacrificing their personal life. "I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health and happiness because work is work, home life and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal," Nora mentioned.

However, she did not take any names.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She is known for her dance numbers like Garmi, Saki Saki, Jehda Nasha, Manike, Dance Meri Rani, Kusu Kusu, Zaalima Coca Cola, Dilbar and many more.