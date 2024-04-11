'People Talk Sh*T About Me': Nora Fatehi Opens Up On Being Demeaned By Male Superstars

Actress Nora Fatehi has earned a name and place for herself in the industry today, but she revealed that some superstars still try to bully her and put her down, but she refuses to back off. She stated that she has been bullied because certain male stars want "their girls" to succeed over her, and thus, they question her capabilities.

Nora mentioned that she has been met with such behaviour quite often, and recently too, she was faced with a similar incident when someone spoke about her behind her back and she got to know about it. "They have that entitlement of being bullies. Nobody will call them out," she said.

Nora went on to say that people in the industry have tried to cover her aura with their negativity. "People talk sh*t about me all the time, They start to bully you, demean you, talk bad things about you," she said.

Nora claimed that some big names in the industry prefer women who are quiet and submissive and listen to what they say. "I don’t give that power to anybody. And then they’ll say things like, ‘She’s nothing, she’s nobody, she’s not talented, why is she here?’," she explained.

However, the Saki Saki girl believes that her personality is a bit intimidating due to which people have started being wary of her. "My personality is a little intimidating, so they kind of get like, ‘Iske saath nahi, she could talk’. These people, whether they’re stars or not, at the end of the day are predators," she said.