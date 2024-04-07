'Don't Have Man Financing My Life': Nora Fatehi REACTS To Akshay Kumar Calling Her 'Gujarati' For Minding Her Money

Actress Nora Fatehi recently opened up on developing a thick skin and working hard to earn for her family after actor Akshay Kumar stated in an interview that she was very particular and mindful of her money. She also said how she did not a hava a man financing her life, and that she has to fend for herself.

Recently, Akshay had called Nora 'Gujarati' and had stated that she was very mindful when it came to her money. Later, when the actress was asked about the comment, she said that she was proud to admit that she works round the clock to earn money for her family.

"It’s so important. I work 24/7. I’ll do three simultaneous shoots in one day. I work around the clock and have my reasons for doing that. I hear the same for him too. He works hard and is all about his money, and I respect that," she said.

She went on to say that she is the "breadwinner" of the family and that she has to pay her own rent and bills, take care of her mother, siblings and friends too. "I don’t have a man who’s financing my life or paying for my dreams and my rent and all that," she said.

Nora added that people think she has developed a thick skin after her years of struggle, but the fact is that she always had a thick skin. "If you know anything about the area where I lived in Toronto, we all have thick skin. It’s a very rough area, we go through a lot there. We’ve witnessed shootings in front of us," she said.

The Saki Saki girl mentioned that she could not even enjoy her youth fully as she had to start earning at the young age of 16, but added that she loves her work and the place that she has reached today.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express, which has emerged to be a hit at the box office. The film stars Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi in the lead.