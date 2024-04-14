'Feminism F**ked Up Our Society': Nora Fatehi Sparks Social Media Outrage With Controversial Stance, Netizens Call It 'Ironic'

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has been facing the wrath of netizens of late after her remarks on feminism went viral on the internet. She recently said on a podcast that feminism had destroyed the society and that it had brainwashed not just women, but men too.

During her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Nora was asked about her stance of feminism, and that is when she said, "This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f**ked up our society completely."

Nora went on to say that she does not believe in the idea of women not getting married and not wanting to have kids, and being completely independent. She went on to state that "man is the provider and woman is the nurturer', and that the roles have been assigned for a reason.

"Everyone brings something to the table. If you are bringing to the table money, food, shelter, I need to bring to the table kids, being a mother, taking care of the house, cooking, etc. If we are bringing the same thing to the table, then who's going to bring the other stuff?" she stated.

Nora also added that while she wants women to go out and work and have a life of their own, they should be independent "but to a certain extent".

"You have to be ready to be a provider, a supporter, ready to take a protective role in society. A lot of men don't want to do it anymore. A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era," she said.

Nora's comments sparked a massive outrage on social media and netizens called her remarks "ironic", stating that she would not have gotten the opportunity to move to India and work her way to success if not for feminism.

"Girl, stop working and get married then. Get a male breadwinner instead of dancing in item songs to earn a living - which by the way feminists also say you have the right to do. Such foolish behaviour," a user wrote.

"Nora Fatehi saying how she believes women should be nurturers and men should be providers, and patriarchy ain't a bad thing, and feminism has destroyed the society... sitting on a chair, as a woman who is striving to have a better career in the industry everyday is ironic," another user said.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in the comic caper Madgaon Express, which also starred Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles.