Exclusive: I Had To Deal With The Agencies That Exploit Foreigners, Says Madgaon Express Actress Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi |

Nora Fatehi, who made her name with some great dance moves is currently riding high on the love coming her way for her portrayal in Madgaon Express. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat where she talks about working on the film, her image changing decisions, her upcoming endeavours and much more. Excerpts:

How is life treating you post the success of Madgaon Express?

I feel, any journey I am embarking on, I wanted to be respected, whether it is my singing, dancing or singing or even judging shows. As a public figure, I always wanted to be appreciated. There’s definitely a shift in my career after Madgaon Express. To be noticed by the critics amongst three fabulous actors is more than rewarding.

Do you feel more responsible after tasting the success as an actor?

I have always been so responsible. I stayed away from doing foreigner roles since I invested so much in learning Hindi. I am a brand who is here to associate with the south-east Asian diaspora. I myself come from a Brown family so I don’t see any point in doing that White girl roles. I am here in India to break stereotypes.

Has the film industry changed towards you?

It won’t happen that quick though. They knew that I am a multidimensional person and do different things. There has been a chatter about me that people are considering me to give me more work now. I am always focused on my next project. I am currently trying to wrap up a few singles. I am also doing a South film titled Matka and waiting for the release of Be Happy.

Was there ever a roadblock considering your ethnicity?

It was challenging since I came to Hindi film industry from Canada. Forget Hindi, I didn’t know anything about Bollywood back then. I was merely 20-year old who was trying to navigate her life in the middle of Mumbai suburbs. I didn’t have any boyfriend, or anyone from the industry. I took a lot of time. There were times when I was taken aback with the journey. I had to deal with the agencies who exploit the foreigners.

Are you scared of being typecast?

I want to tell everyone that people should consider me for substantial roles. I have got a lot to bring to the table. Whoever came to me with songs, they knew that it had to be a story and performances oriented songs. For me, just to look hot doesn’t work. I strategies and plan a lot.

How do you see your journey to the west?

It is tougher than Bollywood, there’s nothing more tough than this (laughs). This industry doesn’t have the idea of inclusivity. Katrina Kaif made it to the top amongst millions. But, I am happy to see the evolution now, people are more open minded.