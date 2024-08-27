 'No Intentions To Hurt': Kareena Kapoor Khan Responds To Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Her Pregnancy Book Title
Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan received a legal notice for using the word ‘Bible’ in her 2021 memoir, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan released her 2021 memoir, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The actress had launched the book in July 2021, after the birth of her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan. However, she received a legal notice for using the word ‘Bible’ in her 2021 memoir.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued the notice on advocate Christopher Anthony's petition to register a case against Kareena and the book's sellers. He also demanded a ban on the book's sale in his petition. Now, Kareena Kapoor responded to the court notice and stated that she did not intend to hurt any religious sentiments.

Kareena's lawyer, Divya Krishna Billaiya, said that the actress' book Pregnancy Bible was not intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. The High Court has scheduled a hearing by Justice GS Ahluwalia on the matter on September 10, 2024.

The actress submitted her reply, objecting to the ban on the sale of the book. She called Pregnancy Bible her 'third child.'

