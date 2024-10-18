Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'

Nithya Menen and Sai Pallavi |

Actress Nithya Menon, known for her work in South and Hindi film industries, won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam, which released in 2022. The film starred Dhanush as well. Gushing over the big win, she expressed that Dhanush called her after she won the award. She also spoke about the criticism that came along with it, as she received a lot of backlash from Sai Pallavi's fans.

Sai's fandom criticised her for the award as they believed that she should have won for her film Gargi instead of Nithya. Fans even felt that the panel of judges deliberately ignored Sai Pallavi's film. Speaking to Galatta India about the same, Nithya said, "There is enough for everyone; it's not just that one award that is going to happen forever and everyone's turn will come. It's not like it will never happen again."

Furthermore, the actress spoke about how she avoids such negative comments and focuses on her work. She slammed Sai Pallavi fans and added, "There is always going to be a section that would say something. Nobody who does better than you will ever criticise you. Nobody who is actually focused on achieving something and doing something good with their life will ever talk about other people. It always centres me, but I do not take these people seriously; let them talk and I will keep doing my work. People who talk and discuss about other people are not a part of our lives. Let your work speak and say."

On the work front, Nithya has many films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film stars Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menon in the lead roles, alongside Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken and Lal. The romantic comedy film is written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. It is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

She will also be in Dear Exes, Idli Kadai, and an untitled VJS films.