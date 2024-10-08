 National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu
The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is being held today, October 8, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
The 70th National Film Awards are being held today, October 8, at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where the best in Indian cinema will be celebrated. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will also be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award along with the National Award winners. Several photos and videos from the ceremony are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Manasi Parekh and Nithya Menen, who shared the award for Best Actress for their films, Kutch Express and Thiruchitrambalam, respectively, looked stunning in sarees. Rishab Shetty, on the other hand, took home Best Actor for the Kannada hit Kantara.

Manasi Parekh talked about her win and said, "I was very happy when I learnt about the National Award win. When this film came to me, people said, 'Why are you making this film since it has two women at the centre of the story? We don't make such films in Gujarati cinema.' But we still made it. While making it, we realised we were creating something very special."

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj was honoured with the award for Best Music Direction for the non-feature film, which he won for the film Fursat.

While the Malayalam film Aattam won the Best Feature Film award, and the Haryanvi film Fouja was recognized as the Best Debut Film. Neena Gupta was awarded the Best Actor in Supporting Role for Uuncha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra received two awards: Best Male Playback Singer for Arijit Singh, Best Film in the AVGC category (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic), and Best VFX Film.

In August this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners in a press conference.

