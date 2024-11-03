Nikki Tamboli Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Bhabhi' On Diwali Outing With Boyfriend Arbaz Patel (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss Marathi lovers Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Saturday on the occasion of Diwali, and while at it, the paparazzi were seen addressing the former as 'Bhabhi'. Nikki and Arbaz fell in love on Bigg Boss Marathi 5, and soon after the show ended, they began dating.

On Saturday night, Nikki and Arbaz rung in the festive weekend together. While Nikki wore a strappy black bodycon dress, Arbaz kept it casual in a white shirt and blue jeans. As they posed for the paps together, a pap was heard saying, "Happy Diwali, Nikki Bhabhi", which left the actress blushing and she instinctively even hid her face.

Arbaz also mentioned that it was their first Diwali as a couple and they enjoyed with their family members. "Nikki ji ko kab le ja rahe ho ghar pe?" a shutterbug asked, to which Nikki blushed and replied, "Bohot jaldi".

Nikki and Arbaz started off as friends on Bigg Boss Marathi 5, and soon love blossomed between the two. While Arbaz was already in a relationship with Leeza Bindra while he was inside the house, post his eviction, he told the media that he was "not committed" to Leeza anymore, and that he wishes to pursue a relationship with Nikki.

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the two officially started dating, and Arbaz stated that Nikki stood by him when the entire house was against him on the reality show.

"I told my father that she has really cared for me a lot and that she has really handled me. I told him that these things were not even aired. Then my parents told me that if this is the case then you did the right thing by standing up for the girl," Arbaz revealed.