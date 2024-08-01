Niharika Chouksey & Adhik Mehta NOT CONFIRMED For Four Lions' Next On Colors TV (Exclusive)

Gul Khan's upcoming show for Colors TV has been in the news for quite some time now. Starring Aditi Sharma and Randeep Raii initially, the show became a topic of discussion when the news of the actors being replaced from the show started doing rounds on the internet. While this news is absolutely true, there have also been rumours of Niharika Chouksey and Adhik Mehta being confirmed as the new leads of the show.

The Free Press Journal has however learnt of some exclusive scoop about the show. We asked our well placed source close to the show if the news was true and the said person denied the same. Our source said, ''Yes, it is true that they have been approached. But so are 15 other people. Does this mean all of them are going to do the show? This is just creating a chaos. So many actors who the production house is trying to approach are under the impression of the leads being finalised and this is turning out to be a problem for the production house.'' Further speaking about both Niharika and Adhik being approached for the show, the source says, ''Niharika was approached some two months back and yes they did consider her and as for Adhik, he was approached earlier but then he went ahead to do another show. Now that his show is over, his name has popped up again. But as of now, no body is confirmed and that casting of the show is still on.''

The Free Press Journal had earlier also exclusively reported about what the story line of the show will be like. Our source had earlier revealed to us that the story of the show will revolve around the bond of a father and daughter and how he aspires to live his dream of being an astronaut/working with the ISRO through his 19 year old daughter.

According to the reports in the media, the reason behind Aditi Sharma and Randeep Raii being replaced from the show over night was because the makers of the show felt that they did not fit into the bracket of '19 year olds.' Both Aditi and Randeep have not commented on the same.