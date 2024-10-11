 Nia Sharma Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 18 Fiasco, Reveals Getting Abuses For Not Participating In Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNia Sharma Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 18 Fiasco, Reveals Getting Abuses For Not Participating In Show

Nia Sharma Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 18 Fiasco, Reveals Getting Abuses For Not Participating In Show

Nia Sharma was confirmed as the first contestant on the grand finale night of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

Television actress Nia Sharma created buzz after she was confirmed as the first contestant on the grand finale night of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, to fans' disappointment, she announced on October 6 that she would not be participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Nia has finally opened up about the Bigg Boss 18 fiasco and stated that she enjoyed the hype. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sharma said, "It was Colors and I was told the very last minute and I was supposed to go for Laughter Chef integration. But by the time when they announced, just a few days later, Laughter Chef got cancelled. Eventually when I was supposed to go and I didn't, I wasn't supposed to go, that the whole thing of course to create a buzz and a hype which I think they very well succeeded at."

"If it was their planning or it was anything like that and you know it was completely theirs, that strategy and up to them and I'm working for them. I have two shows and if they're doing something on my name, it's completely alright," she added.

Read Also
Nia Sharma To NOT Enter Bigg Boss 18, Issues Apology To Fans: 'Can't Say I Didn't Enjoy The...
article-image

Further, she said that she supported Colors' decision to announce her name because the hype she saw after her name was announced was massive. "I think until somebody does Bigg Boss or a scene on Bigg Boss happens, people don't give a f*ck, she said.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25 NMMC Projects And 8 CIDCO Developments At Exhibition Centre In Vashi Ahead Of Elections
Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25 NMMC Projects And 8 CIDCO Developments At Exhibition Centre In Vashi Ahead Of Elections
Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion
Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As CM On October 15; PM Modi And Top BJP Leaders To Attend Mega Event In Panchkula
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As CM On October 15; PM Modi And Top BJP Leaders To Attend Mega Event In Panchkula
Mumbai: DRI Arrests Opium Cultivator From Madhya Pradesh, Busts Smuggling Syndicate With 9.69 Kg Seized
Mumbai: DRI Arrests Opium Cultivator From Madhya Pradesh, Busts Smuggling Syndicate With 9.69 Kg Seized

"I thought I owe them an apology that thank you for the love, but I'm not going. I take it in my stride because it was fun, it was beautiful hype and a review that I saw myself after a very long time. Other than that, it's all about my clothes, it's how I dress up, how naked I am all the time about my cleavage. It's time we moved on from there, and I think after Laughter Chefs quite a lot has changed," Nia concluded.

Read Also
Scary! Nia Sharma Narrowly Escapes Fire During Suhagan Chudail Shoot In Mumbai (VIDEO)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nia Sharma Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 18 Fiasco, Reveals Getting Abuses For Not Participating In...

Nia Sharma Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 18 Fiasco, Reveals Getting Abuses For Not Participating In...

Elvish Yadav Vibes With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic In New VIDEO: 'Whole New Level'

Elvish Yadav Vibes With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic In New VIDEO: 'Whole New Level'

Unseen PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Hug With Vedang Raina At Jigra Screening

Unseen PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Hug With Vedang Raina At Jigra Screening

Randeep Hooda Reunites With Cat 'Mini Mee' After 4 Days Of Being Missing: 'Have Always Had Dogs...

Randeep Hooda Reunites With Cat 'Mini Mee' After 4 Days Of Being Missing: 'Have Always Had Dogs...

Raj Kundra REACTS To Bombay HC's Interim Relief On ED's Eviction Notice: 'Tried To Tarnish My...

Raj Kundra REACTS To Bombay HC's Interim Relief On ED's Eviction Notice: 'Tried To Tarnish My...