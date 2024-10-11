Nia Sharma Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 18 Fiasco, Reveals Getting Abuses For Not Participating In Show

Television actress Nia Sharma created buzz after she was confirmed as the first contestant on the grand finale night of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, to fans' disappointment, she announced on October 6 that she would not be participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Nia has finally opened up about the Bigg Boss 18 fiasco and stated that she enjoyed the hype. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sharma said, "It was Colors and I was told the very last minute and I was supposed to go for Laughter Chef integration. But by the time when they announced, just a few days later, Laughter Chef got cancelled. Eventually when I was supposed to go and I didn't, I wasn't supposed to go, that the whole thing of course to create a buzz and a hype which I think they very well succeeded at."

"If it was their planning or it was anything like that and you know it was completely theirs, that strategy and up to them and I'm working for them. I have two shows and if they're doing something on my name, it's completely alright," she added.

Further, she said that she supported Colors' decision to announce her name because the hype she saw after her name was announced was massive. "I think until somebody does Bigg Boss or a scene on Bigg Boss happens, people don't give a f*ck, she said.

"I thought I owe them an apology that thank you for the love, but I'm not going. I take it in my stride because it was fun, it was beautiful hype and a review that I saw myself after a very long time. Other than that, it's all about my clothes, it's how I dress up, how naked I am all the time about my cleavage. It's time we moved on from there, and I think after Laughter Chefs quite a lot has changed," Nia concluded.