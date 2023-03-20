Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s sassy response to a fan asking ‘are you planning for more kids’ - Check Out

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel | Photo from Instagram

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur is currently in the most beautiful phase of her life after marrying the love of her life, Nikhil Patel. The couple got married on March 18, Sunday, and soon left for Bangkok for their honeymoon.

While they are enjoying their happy time together, one of the actress' fans inquired if they have any future plans.The two had an amazing and instant reply to it. Scroll down to learn more!

The couple feels ‘it’s expensive'

The lovely duo, who are at Bangkok to enjoy their honeymoon, held a live session on Instagram to connect with their friends. Fans showered praises on the newlywed couple and even wished them a happy married life. They, too, responded to them with the same zeal.

In the live video chat, one of the fans asked if they have any intention of having more kids. Dalljiet was quick to respond with "NO." She further said that we already have three kids and looked at her husband Nikhil, who was sitting beside her. Further, he left Daljiet and fans in stitches with his response: 'It’s expensive’.

Dalljiet- Nikhil’s marriage

The duo got married in an intimate ceremony with just their families and close friends present at the venue. They twinned in white, where Dalljiet wore a white lehenga with a red dupatta and Nikhil was seen in a while coloured sherwani. After their marriage, they shared some beautiful photos of their marriage with their fans and followers.

Following their marriage, the two celebrated with a cake cutting at their reception. Several friends from the industry, including Karishma Tanna and Riddhi Dogra, were spotted at the couple’s reception.