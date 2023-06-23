New Parents Ram Charan, Upasana Make FIRST Appearance With Daughter In Hyderabad; Watch Video

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first baby on June 20 after 11 years of marriage. The couple became proud parents to a girl and not just their family members, but Ram Charan's fans too erupted with joy as news about the little one's arrival went viral on the internet.

Ram Charan, Upasana spotted with their baby girl

On Friday (June 23), the new parents made first public appearance with their newborn daughter in Hyderabad. Three days after delivering her daughter, Upasana and the little munchkin got discharged from Apollo Hospital. Ram Charan, Upasana were spotted exiting the hospital with their baby.

Several visuals of the couple have surfaced on social media platforms. While the new mommy wore a comfy maxi dress, the RRR star was seen in blue jeans and white shirt.

They were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi. Take a look at the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ram Charan and Upasana are yet to release an official statement and reveal the face of their child. Meanwhile, the birth of their baby is nothing short of a festival in Tollywood.

Fans gathered outside the hospital in Hyderabad and celebrated by cutting cake and flying balloons. They also sang congratulatory songs for the RRR star and his wife and hoped to catch one glimpse of the actor.

Among the several celebs who have visited the hospital since Tuesday are Chiranjeevi and his wife, and Allu Arjun with wife Sneha.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, marking another milestone in their journey together.