'Never Had To Call For My Cheques': Arjun Bijlani Bids Adieu To His Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

Arjun Bijlani, who made a comeback on television with Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti, has now bid the show an adieu as the journey of the show comes to an end. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a compilation of all the moments spent with the cast and crew of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti and penned a heartfelt note.

The video begins with Arjun's opening shot from the show, sharing which, the actor states that this time around he is not emotional as this journey comes to an end because he has enjoyed every moment spent on the show. The actor then went ahead to thank the team of the show for all the love and respect given to him and also addressed his costar Nikki Sharma for being the 'shakti' in his life. Arjun writes, ''Another long journey comes to an end but this time no sad songs because I have absolutely enjoyed and loved every moment on this show . Here are some memories that I have which i will always cherish . Thank you to the entire cast and crew of #pyaarkapehlaadhyayashivshakti for giving me so much love and respect !! Thank you to all of you for loving DR SHIV so much . Thank you nikki for being the shakti in my life !!thank you to all my directors on this show!!''

Further heaping praises on his producer Prateek Sharma, Arjun reveals that his cheques were never delayed and that he did not have to call up asking for his money even once. Arjun called it a 'rare phenomena' in today's day and age. He writes, ''And a big thank you to @itsprateeksharma for being the best producer and mentor throughout this journey . In fact I must mention not once did I have to call @studiolsd_ for my cheques . Everything on time . In today’s day and world that’s rare .. And Ofcourse thank you Shiv ji for everything.. on that note lastly HAR HAR MAHADEV !!! #shivshakti #arjunbijlani #newbeginnings.''

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti went on air on the 3rd of July 2023. The show was a spin off to Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy's 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.' It was axed by the channel after constantly underperforming on the TRP charts. As for Arjun, the actor is currently seen on Colors TV's 'Laughter Chef.'