Netizen Spots Sonam Kapoor's Bra Strap Change In THIS Ranjhanaa Scene (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has had some of the most memorable films in her career, however, her Raanjhanaa seems to have a different fan base altogether. The Aanand L Rai film, which starred south superstar Dhanush, released in 2013, and even 10 years after its release, the film continues to pop up in the minds of people every now and then.

Raanjhanaa has a bunch of loyal fans, and it is a film which movielovers binge-watch even today. The film has also found itself at the centre of several debates more often than not, thanks to its controversial plot and character arcs.

But who would've thought that 10 years after the film's release, on a random day, a viewer will spot one of the biggest continuity goof-ups in the film?

Within 30 seconds bro 🤡👀 how possible? pic.twitter.com/KOPwDZJu8h — वैbhav (@kunwara_ladkaa) October 9, 2023

The tweet is now going viral on the internet in which Sonam can be seen speaking to Dhanush in a scene wherein her black bra strap is visible.

However, 30 seconds later, the same Sonam is speaking to her mother in the film, and at that time, a white strap can be seen peeking out from under her kurta.

While the makers clearly missed the error, trust eagle-eyed netizens to spot even the tiniest details and goof-ups in shows and films.

About Raanjhanaa

While Raanjhanaa attracted eyeballs back in 2013 when it released due to its heart-wrenching narrative, years later, it sparked a debate over the portrayal of Dhanush's character.

In the film, Sonam can be seen playing Zoya while Dhanush played Kundan. Amid dealing with class and religious divide, when Kundan finds out that his childhood love Zoya likes another man from her community, he decides to stop pursuing her and move on. However, all hell breaks lose when he finds out that Zoya has been lying about her boyfriend's religion all along.

The film has been accused of glorifying stalking and harassment on several occasions, as the character of Dhanush can be seen relentlessly tailing Sonam's Zoya in a bid to woo her, and he even threatens to kill himself just to make her say that she loved him.

