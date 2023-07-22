Netizen Slams 'Oppenheimer Buzz', Says Test Bomb In New Mexico Killed Her Mom: 'Tell That F***ing Story Hollywood'

Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer’ got surrounded by controversies after its release yesterday July 21, 2023. Several users were disappointed by the inappropriate scene in the movie and expressed their disappointment on social media.

Amid all the chaos, an American screenwriter, novelist and award-winning journalist Alisa Lynn Valdes has slammed the makers. Why? Alisah pointed out the fact that the bomb built by Oppenheimer was tested with extreme cruelty, expressing her anger as the story remains hidden from the world.

ALISA LYNN VALDES ASKS TO TELL HER MOTHER'S STORY

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the novelist wrote, “Can't wait for the Oppenheimer buzz to die. The bomb those men built? They dropped in on New Mexico to test it. On my mother. She was 18 months old, in the fallout zone. Of the 21 girls in her high school class, 17 had leukemia. Tell THAT fucking story, Hollywood.”

In one of the conversations in the comments section, she also revealed that her mother had terrible health issues all her life due to that explosion which exposed her to heavy doses of radiation.

She further stated that her mom’s overall personality was altered due to a brain tumour 30 years which kept growing in their head undetected and destroyed their family.

ABOUT THE FILM

The film is based on a biographical book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize, served as the inspiration for the movie.

The star-studded cast includes Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

The film got surrounded by controversies after a scene where Pugh makes Murphy read from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex was spotted by the movie-goers.

A section of netizens have also pointed out the same and questioned the CBFC for allowing the release of this film without cutting a scene that can hurt religious sentiments.

