 Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in India
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in India

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in India

After months of hype, promotions and unique marketing gimmicks, the verdict is finally out as the opening day box office numbers have been released by the makers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

In what is touted to be the most iconic clash of the decade, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' finally released in theatres across the world on July 21, Friday. The buzz around both the films had taken not just India, but the whole world by storm, and the anticipation was palpable among the audiences.

And now, after months of hype, promotions and unique marketing gimmicks, the verdict is finally out as the opening day box office numbers have been released by the makers.

Nolan's pet project has clearly emerged victorious in this epic battle, but Gerwig's slice-of-life drama too has received a decent response.

Read Also
Oppenheimer Shows Cillian Murphy Read Bhagavad Gita While Having Sex; 'Shame On India’s Censor...
article-image

Oppenheimer vs Barbie box office collection

As per trade reports, 'Oppenheimer' minted a staggering Rs 13 crore on its opening day in India, and the figure is already going to rise, given the fact that theatres have already been rendered houseful over the weekend.

On the other hand, 'Barbie' earned less than half of what 'Oppenheimer' did with Rs 5 crore, but nonetheless, the numbers are decent considering the number of screens and the concept of the film.

Interestingly, while 'Oppenheimer' has emerged to be the clear winner in India, in the US, it is 'Barbie' that has taken the lead with $22.3 million as opposed to the former's $10.5 million.

Read Also
Barbie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Film Is A Nostalgic Candy Floss
article-image

About Oppenheimer and Barbie

'Oppenheimer', starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, explores the life and morally dubious achievements of J Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb, which was ultimately dropped over Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki, resulting into the devastating end of World War II.

'Oppenheimer' also stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

On the other hand, Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie in the lead, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken next to her.

The film shows Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman.

Read Also
Oppenheimer Web Review: The Pinnacle Of Christopher Nolan's Genius
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in...

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in...

Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Chaplin Passes Away At 74

Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Chaplin Passes Away At 74

Rekha's Biography Says She Is In Live-In Relationship With Secretary Farzana, Makes SHOCKING Claims...

Rekha's Biography Says She Is In Live-In Relationship With Secretary Farzana, Makes SHOCKING Claims...

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Boys' Night Out As They Watch Oppenheimer In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Boys' Night Out As They Watch Oppenheimer In Mumbai

Bawaal Receives Flak For ‘Tone Deaf’ Dialogue Mentioning Auschwitz Concentration Camp

Bawaal Receives Flak For ‘Tone Deaf’ Dialogue Mentioning Auschwitz Concentration Camp