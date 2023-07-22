Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in India

In what is touted to be the most iconic clash of the decade, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' finally released in theatres across the world on July 21, Friday. The buzz around both the films had taken not just India, but the whole world by storm, and the anticipation was palpable among the audiences.

And now, after months of hype, promotions and unique marketing gimmicks, the verdict is finally out as the opening day box office numbers have been released by the makers.

Nolan's pet project has clearly emerged victorious in this epic battle, but Gerwig's slice-of-life drama too has received a decent response.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie box office collection

As per trade reports, 'Oppenheimer' minted a staggering Rs 13 crore on its opening day in India, and the figure is already going to rise, given the fact that theatres have already been rendered houseful over the weekend.

On the other hand, 'Barbie' earned less than half of what 'Oppenheimer' did with Rs 5 crore, but nonetheless, the numbers are decent considering the number of screens and the concept of the film.

Interestingly, while 'Oppenheimer' has emerged to be the clear winner in India, in the US, it is 'Barbie' that has taken the lead with $22.3 million as opposed to the former's $10.5 million.

About Oppenheimer and Barbie

'Oppenheimer', starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, explores the life and morally dubious achievements of J Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb, which was ultimately dropped over Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki, resulting into the devastating end of World War II.

'Oppenheimer' also stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

On the other hand, Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie in the lead, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken next to her.

The film shows Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman.

