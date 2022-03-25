Netflix renews Sima Taparia's Emmy-nominated series 'Indian Matchmaking' for season 3

The second season of 'Indian Matchmaking' hasn't even hit Netflix yet, but the streaming giant has already renewed the Emmy-nominated series for a third season.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the slate of shows that have been renewed for new seasons, while also announcing a list of new shows.

While Netflix did not officially announce the third season of 'Indian Matchmaking', Variety reported that season two of the show will premiere this year, and the series has also been renewed for season 3.

Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who became a household name with the series' first season, will return to help people find their perfect matches.

As per Variety, in the show, "Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it's time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert."

The show sparked many controversies after its debut. Meanwhile, Sima secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.

The Netflix show's first season offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens.

The 8-episode series, currently available to stream on Netflix, based on arrange marriages had a huge ensemble of interesting personalities, starting with fan-favourite Sima. The famous line from the show, "Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," had gone viral and gave rise to many memes.

Advertisement

While people found the show a little regressive, it shed light on the bitter reality which is prevalent across India. It is hard to believe that the reality series was not designed as a comedy with the awkward pauses, choice of music and some of the dialogues that might leave you in splits.

The idea of matching kundlis, finding a girl who has fair skin and a good height or is flexible in nature, and the matchmaker's famous advice - 'you will have to compromise', makes up for most of the show.

The series is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC. Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley, as per Variety.

The release date for the second season of the show is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:35 PM IST