'It didn't affect me even one per cent': Sima Taparia of 'Indian Matchmaking' reacts to criticism and memes

"It didn't affect me even one per cent because in everything there is a little negative and positive," Sima said. In fact, she lauded the creativity of people making memes on her.

"Also, so many memes are there! What creativity of our people in India," laughed Sima.

"I see all the memes. More the memes, the show becomes popular. So whenever I got time, I used to enjoy the memes and they tickled my funnybones. It didn't bother me. It is the public's choice -- some will criticise and some will not. I have not taken anything on my mind," she added.

A lesser known fact about the matchmaker is that she has already featured in a documentary titled "A Suitable Girl", which went to the Tribeca Film Festival, winning the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award. It was directed by Smriti Mundhra, who came looking for a match for herself through the renowned matchmaker.

Talking about what made Sima say yes to "Indian Matchmaking", she said: "A documentary came in 2017 called 'A Suitable Girl' and it won an award at Tribeca Film Festival. So, Smriti Mundhra came to Mumbai for her match. She was the director of 'A Suitable Girl' and when she came and met me, she saw that I am a matchmaker and thought she could make a documentary with 'Sima didi'."