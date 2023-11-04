 Neil Nitin Mukesh On Judging Season 1 Of Glam Fame: The Most Important Factor In Grooming Is Confidence
Glam Fame aims at looking out for new, aspiring Indian models and grooming them

Vijayalakshmi Narayanan Saturday, November 04, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
With the premise of introducing upcoming and emerging modelling talents from India, a new reality TV series Glam Fame Season 1, was announced in Mumbai, amid a press conference. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Seen in attendance at the event were actor/singer/producer Neil Nitin Mukesh, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani, model-turned-actor Rohit Khandelwal, fashion and lifestyle influencer Santhoshi Shetty, boxer and social activist Dinesh Shetty and the show’s producers Kabya Bagaria, Saviraj Shetty and Vatsal Joshi.

With an extensive hunt across 12 Indian cities, aspiring models will be chosen and will go through auditions, will be elaborately mentored and judged on the attributes of body language, appearance, attitude and confidence.

Glam Fame Season 1 will premiere on OTT

Glam Fame Season 1 will premiere on OTT

Speaking at the launch, the makers share their intent behind the show. “We understand that a lot of striking faces hail from different cities of our country, but aren’t equipped with means to groom or conduct themselves. Glam Fame is a step towards turning their dreams into reality,” says Joshi.

Neil, who joins the show in the capacity as a judge says, When I started out in my career, I was not a very confident young person. I had reservations and doubts coming my way. But, I believe that for a person, the most important factor in grooming is confidence. If you’re confident enough, you can easily carry yourself well and present yourself in a room full of people.”

Dabboo, who shot the initial portfolios of Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham and Katrina Kaif, speaks about coming on-board as a mentor. He says, “I love interacting with younger people as it gives me a perspective and I’m able to share constructive views with them.”

The show also sees Sunny Leone and Esha Gupta join Neil as co-judges on the show.

Glam Fame Season 1 will officially premiere on OTT soon.

