Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: Doting dad moments with daughter Nurvi

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, born on 15th January 1982, hails from the music oriented star family - being the grandson of the legendary singer Mukesh and the son of bhajan singer Nitin Mukesh.

Neil made his debut as an Bollywood actor in 'Jonny Gaddaar', for which he received the Filmfare Award in the category of the Best Male Debut. The cinema career didn't come easy for him, there were hits and flops, highs and lows which made him struggle and shine. However, unlike most stars who stay in buzz for tantrums and tamasha, Neil opted to stay himself away from controversies.

What convinced audience was the villain Niel. The actor revived his acting career after a few of his films tanked at the box office by appearing in negative roles. The actor also won SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for the Tamil film 'Kaththi'. Since then, he has appeared in commercially successful films like 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Golmaal Again'.

Neil delivered some of his intense performances throughout through 'Jail', 'New York' and 'Lafangey Parindey', amazing audiences with his acting prowess.

Though, it was Manoj Bajpayee in the hit series, the real family man title can go to Neil. Neil married Rukmini Sahay back in 2017 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Nurvi on 20th September 2018. He is loving dad who never leaves a stone unturned in showering his love on daughter Nauri and his close ones.

Here are a few adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo that will make your day.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:03 PM IST