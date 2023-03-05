Cooking Up A Storm With Neil Nitin Mukesh: 'I have been on a gluten-free diet for over a year'

Neil Nitin Mukesh | Pic: Instagram/neilnitinmukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh is very fastidious about his healthy diet. The concept of cheat days doesn’t exist in his vocabulary. He loves chocolate but settles for a piece of jaggery. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor shares his diet and more.

First thing in the morning I have: My day starts with a date quite literally.

My breakfast is: The most important meal. It’s the fuel to my engine that keeps me running. My breakfast comprises two elaichi kela (bananas) a handful of grapes, five almonds soaked in water overnight, two boiled eggs (only egg whites), a bowl of oats made in water and finally, a dried fig and a date.

My dietary preference: I am a non-vegetarian. For the past two years, I have been on a very lean protein diet that comprises fish and eggs. In fish it would be either a pomfret, sea bass or a Norwegian pink salmon. I prefer to eat boiled eggs. An occasional half fry is welcome.

My lunch is: I have been on a gluten-free diet for over a year. Hence my food is mostly home cooked food for all meals. Lunch generally comprises a bowl of white rice/chapatis, a mixed vegetable made in simple olive oil, two boiled eggs and a gravy, generally made with pumpkin puree or red and yellow bell peppers.

A must with my meals: I have a sweet tooth, but I am conscious of eating desserts.

My evening snack is: Evenings are a little tricky. In my line of work, we are on the move either on a film set for shoot or office for production and writing, hence getting a good meal for the go is generally tough and one tends to cheat at this time. But I carry my snack at all times. This time of the day I prefer loading myself with a balance of carbs and proteins and sugars, since I work out in the evenings as well.

For dinner I have: A light meal which ideally, I like having three hours prior to bedtime. It generally comprises a steamed well marinated fish in gravy, a bowl of rice, sautéed vegetables and mashed potato.

My favourite desserts are: Since I tend to be drawn towards desserts at night, like most Indians, I prefer staying away from them. To satisfy my craving, I limit myself to a piece of jaggery, or gajak, or sometimes a few raisins. Very rarely will you see me pick up any desert from a platter.

To keep fit: I wake up early in the morning, meditate for about half an hour, and go for a walk. Then 30 mins after every meal, I walk for about 20 minutes. In the evening, I work out for about an hour which comprises weight training with some cardiovascular exercises. I prefer working out on one body part a day.

For health reasons: The foods I avoid are processed foods, gluten products, fast foods (except French fries, which are my occasional indulgence), desserts and alcohol. I have been off desserts and alcohol since the last two years.

I can cook really well: I believe I am a good cook. I find it therapeutic. Before I got married, I would make fantastic pasta, but then my wife tasted it one day. Ever since then, I am limited to cutting cheese and setting the platter.

My favourite cook in my family: I am blessed to be surrounded with great cooks. My mother, my wife and our maharajji are all rounders and ace every dish and cuisine.

My childhood memory: Would be the Trattoria pizza at the Taj President hotel, Colaba. It’s the best in the world.

For a romantic meal I like going to: Where my wife prefers going to.

My favourite cuisine: Italian. I simply love anything made in cheese.

My comfort food: A packet of Doritos with some cheese sauce.

The weirdest food combination I have tried is: Chunda with pasta was weird. But then I tried it with pizza and it tasted even better.

One tip on food you like to give your readers: Remember, don’t live to eat, eat to live.

Neil’s recipe for pasta in white sauce

Ingredients for the white sauce:

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

4 cups milk

2-3 cheese cubes (grated)

Salt and white pepper powder (as per taste)

4 to 5 basil leaves

Other Ingredients:

250 gms Penne pasta

1 packet mushrooms (washed and cut into quarters)

1/2 red bell pepper (cut into cubes)

1/2 yellow bell pepper (cut into cubes)

6 to 7 florets of broccoli (washed well)

12 -14 garlic cloves (finely chopped)

6 -7 tablespoons olive oil

salt to taste

1 teaspoon oregano or pasta seasoning

Red chilli flakes (as per taste)

2 -3 cheese cubes (grated)

3 to 4 basil leaves (to garnish)

Method for the white sauce:

Lightly heat butter in a non-stick pan, once the butter melts add flour and sauté on a very low flame till it turns light golden. Gradually add milk and stir continuously to avoid lumps, preferably stir with a whisker to avoid any lumps. Continue to stir on a low flame till you feel the milk has started to thicken. Add grated cheese and keep stirring till the milk has thickened like a sauce (it should not be too thick). Switch off the gas, add salt and mix well. Cool the sauce and add pepper powder and a few basil leaves. Mix well and keep aside.

Method to make the pasta: Boil sufficient water in a big vessel. Add a little salt and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When the water comes to a boil, add the pasta. Boil it on a low flame, gently stirring at regular intervals till it is done. Drain out the water. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon olive oil over it and gently mix. Keep aside.

In another pan, heat 3 to 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Add chopped garlic and sauté on a low flame for a few seconds. Add mushrooms and sauté on a high flame till the mushrooms are done and the water has evaporated. Add the broccoli, bell peppers, a little salt and sauté till the veggies are done but slightly crunchy.

To assemble the pasta:

In a non-stick pan, lightly heat the white sauce, add the boiled pasta, sautéed veggies, some oregano/pasta seasoning and red chilli flakes and mix gently. Cook on a low flame till the pasta is well coated with the sauce. Sprinkle some grated cheese on top and garnish with a few basil leaves. Serve hot with garlic bread.