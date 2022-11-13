Cooking Up A Storm With Bhagyashree: 'I don’t have any guilt associated with food'  

Bhagyashree | Pic: Instagram/bhagyashree.online

Bhagyashree’s family has an eclectic diet but as a family person she tries to cater to all. Her personal favourite cuisines are as diverse as Thai and Mumbai street food. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

First thing in the morning I have: Soaked methi seeds and its water.

I eat: Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. I love lasooni palak with an extra tadka. I enjoy lemongrass fish and sushi every now and then.

For breakfast I have: Mostly South Indian fare because my hubby loves it. We alternate it with poha because my kids love that.

My lunch is: Two different veggies and brown rice.

A must with my meals: I love home-made curd.

My evening snack is: Usually makhana or homemade bhel and sometimes soup and pattice.

For dinner I have: A big portion of veggies with rice.

My favourite desserts are: Walnut brownie and seviyan ki kheer.

To keep fit: I do functional training which could be yoga, Pilates or weight training or cardio. But it’s one of each during the week.

For health reasons, foods that I consciously avoid: Fried food and mithai.

I can cook really well: Paneer makhanwala, gatta, aloo mutter, pizza, pastas, enchiladas. In fact, most of the dishes that my family likes.

My favourite cook in my family: My daughter makes amazing salads and pasta. My son bakes cakes really well and also makes excellent pesto sauce.

A dish made by me which is a favourite of my husband/ son/ daughter: Mexican enchilada for my hubby, fluffy omelette for my son and pizzas for my daughter.

My childhood memory of food: My dad used to make the most amazing Chinese food and mom’s biryani was the best.

For a romantic meal I would like: Eating local cuisine at a shack in Goa. Or at an Italian place and feast on truffle, pasta and wine.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: In Mumbai, I enjoy food at the Thai Naam, Thai Pavilion and love the pav bhaji at Juhu beach. I eat out at Zuma... in most cities, Dubai, London, New York the quality is consistent. Recently, I discovered Escape in Bangkok.

My favourite cuisines: Thai, Mumbai street food and then a good truffle risotto.

My comfort food: Moong dal khichdi cooked at home.

I feel guilty after eating: I don’t have any guilt associated with food.

The strangest combination of food I have had: A walnut brownie and spicy Thai salad because I didn’t know which taste I wanted last in my mouth.

My favourite drink and beverage: A good black coffee... I used to enjoy the ones at Taj Land’s End.

A drink I look forward to on a hot summer day: Kairi panna. My mom used to make it really well. Nowadays, I relish diluted chaas.

During winters my favourite is: Coffee is my go-to. I also love Kashmiri kahwa.

During the monsoons I enjoy having: A tomato soup or hot and sour soup.

One tip on food you would like to give to our readers: Never feel guilty about the food you enjoy because it feeds your soul too. Eat in moderation so you can continue to enjoy it for your entire lifetime.

Bhagyashree’s recipe of masoor dal

Ingredients:

2 bowls whole masoor dal

2 tablespoon ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (zeera)

1" grated ginger

Pinch of hing (asafoetida powder)

3 onions (finely chopped)

4 to 5 finely chopped green chilies (or as per taste)

4 tomatoes (finely chopped)

2 teaspoons cumin seeds powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder (or as per taste)

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander leaves

2 to 3 cups water

REPRESENTATIVE PIC I Pic: Pinterest

Method: Wash and soak the masoor dal for 30 to 40 minutes. In a pressure cooker lightly heat ghee, add cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds splutter, add ginger and hing. Saute for a few seconds and add the onions. Saute the onions on a medium flame till nice golden brown. Add the green chillies and tomatoes. Saute on a low flame for five minutes. Add cumin seed powder, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Saute on a low flame till oil separates. Add salt to taste. Drain out the water from the dal and add it to the onion tomato mixture. Add finely chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Add 2 to 3 cups of water and gently stir. Pressure cook the dal on a medium till two whistles or till done. Serve hot with rotis or rice.