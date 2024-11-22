Neha Bhasin Opens Up About PMDD, Eating Disorder: 'Would Sit Alone In Dark For 10 Hours, Slowly Losing Myself'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and singer Neha Bhasin recently opened up about her struggle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). She took to social media to share a long note about her health and shared that she has been suffering from it since her teenage years. In 2022, Bhasin was diagnosed with low progesterone, making it difficult for her to "get up and live" for 15 days each month.

Neha wrote, "I put on 10 kgs for the 1st time in my life. And I already suffer from body dymorphia. And I was healing from on and off eating disorder. anti depressants made sure I put on more weight. I would sit in the dark all alone for 10 hours a day during my episodes. I am now getting better. I have a help and I have bad days but I am learning to cope and hope."

"I was caught by paps on road, in cafes, on my way to the gym. When I loathed at the very sight of how I looked. I was only body shamed constantly brutally shamed. She goes to gym it's not working they said. I was simply depressed and in constant body pain I'd sit in gym and cry if I'd not move I'd have less dopamine abd serotonin. If I moved more I'd have cramps and fatigue," she added.

The singer shared that she has been battling with it since a year and thought that she would not make it. "In 2024 I got worst I was isolating, lost my will and joy in music, life and even friends. I changed therapists, I did yoga pranayam, I stopped working but the demon Pmdd was everywhere I went."

Expressing gratitude, Bhasin shared that she is feeling better with the help she now receives. While she still has her bad days, she is learning to 'cope and hope.'