Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Lands Into Legal Trouble Over Purchase Of Agricultural Land In Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan / Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has made it to the headlines for a wrong reason. The star kid has reportedly landed in legal trouble for allegedly purchasing agricultural land in Alibaug. According to Business Line, the land was originally allotted under a strict 'no-sale' clause, but was allegedly sold to Suhana.

The land in Thal, Alibaug, was allotted to the Khote family for cultivation by the government in 1968. The land was allotted with multiple conditions, like one cannot transfer, sell, or mortgage it without prior approval from the District Collector. However, in May 2023, Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khote, the heirs of the original allottee, sold the land to Suhana for Rs. 12.91 crore without the Collector’s approval.

Local advocate Vivekanand Thakur told the portal, "The land was not allowed to be sold. This is a clear breach of legal conditions, and all those involved in the transaction must face action."

Reportedly, Suhana paid Rs 77.46 lakh while registering the deal. In the registered documents, the star kid has allegedly been shown as a farmer. The land was registered in the name of Deja Vu Farm Private Limited. Reportedly, the company is owned by Gauri Khan’s mother and sister-in-law.

Suhana Khan's Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, after her debut with The Archies, Suhana has only signed one film. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's King which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.

According to reports, the film was supposed to release during Gandhi jayanti next year. However, because of SRK's injury it has been postpone. Well, the official release date is not yet announced.