'Sh*t in your pot please': 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Neha Bhasin slams trolls for their negative comments

Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Neha Bhasin lost her cool recently and gave a befitting reply to trolls for posting negative comments on social media posts.

The singer has been facing trolling on social media for quite sometime and especially after she participated in one of the most controversial reality shows.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Neha shared a photo that reads, "If you don’t like me, remember that nobody asked you."

In the caption, she wrote, "Hey a message to all those who have made a business to leave their turds on my page, your hate only shows you are messed up and you are afraid of who I am. That's kool but this is my time line and not your toilet where you can shit. So stop being petty, focus on who you like."

"My life, career or greatness will not reduce by your hate but there are fans, family members and decent people on my time line who get disturbed by the stink of your hate. So stop being a coward and shit in your Pot please," she added.

Neha is known for lending her voice for popular Bollywood numbers such as 'Swag Se Swagat', 'Asalaam-e-ishqum', 'Heeriye' and 'Jag Ghoomeya', among many others.

She started receiving hateful messages after the rumours of her entry in 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wild card entrant started doing the rounds.

Neha was recently seen on a 'Bigg Boss 15' panel discussion with Nikki Tamboli, Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani. She came there to support her friends Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 12:30 PM IST