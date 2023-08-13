Neetu Kapoor Struggles To Hold Umbrella, Hands It Over To Staff; Netizens Say 'Itna Bhi Bhaari Nahi Hai'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor was spotted in the city on Saturday evening, busy checking up on the work of her new house in Bandra. She reached the venue as it poured in the city and the actress was seen struggling to hold her own umbrella, which did not go down well with netizens.

Neetu, as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are often seen taking stock of the construction work of their lavish Bandra house, and they are expected to move in to their new abode very soon.

Neetu was her usual chatty self with the paparazzi as she reached her new house, however, netizens were unimpressed after she made her driver hold her umbrella.

Neetu Kapoor gets trolled

A video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet in which Neetu can be seen getting off her car in Bandra, just outside the gates of her new residence.

As soon as she stepped out of her car, her driver rushed to her with an umbrella. She then tried to hold the umbrella herself, however, she was seen stumbling and losing balance, before handing it back to her driver.

Netizens did not miss the whole ordeal and commented sarcastically how the umbrella was not as heavy as the actress showed it to be.

"Ohh soo delicate ahh.... can't she carry umbrella also," a user commented, while another wrote, "Itna bhi bhari nahi hota umbrella madam ji". "Inko har cheez mein naukar chahiye," a netizen said.

Neetu Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Neetu marked her acting comeback in 2022 with the film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. The film was a hit at the box office, and Neetu's performance was loved by the audience.

She will be next seen in 'Letters To Mr Khanna', in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal's younger brother and Shiddat actor Sunny Kaushal. The film has already wrapped up and is currently in the post-production stage.