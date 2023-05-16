 Mumbai: Actress Neetu Kapoor buys property worth ₹17.4 Cr at BKC
The Kabhi Kabhie actress has paid just over Rs1.04 crore in stamp duty to register the transaction on May 10.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Mumbai: Actress Neetu Kapoor buys property worth ₹17.4 Cr at BKC |

Actress Neetu Kapoor has bought a sprawling four BHK apartment in the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, for a whopping sum of Rs17.4 crore.

Having a built-up area of 3,387 sq ft and carpet area of 2,594 sq ft, the property is located on the seventh floor of the Signia Isles Condominium.

3 other perks for the actress

Along with the apartment, Neetu has got three car park slots, as per the transfer deed accessed via property portal IndexTap.

The Kabhi Kabhie actress has paid just over Rs1.04 crore in stamp duty to register the transaction on May 10.

Kapoor, who lives at the family’s Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, bought the property in a resale deal from Kewal Krishan Nohria, former Chairman & Managing Director, of Crompton Greaves.

Prior to the transaction between Nohria and Kapoor, the Mumbai-based builder gave its consent to transfer the rights to actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother.

Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow sold

In February this year, the late showman Raj Kapoor’s iconic bungalow in Chembur was sold to Godrej Properties for Rs100 crore.

Earlier in May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired 2.2 acre big RK Studios in Chembur for Rs250 crore.

