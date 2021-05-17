Neena Gupta: Actors now have chance to pick up stuff that's 'hatke'

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta had no inhibition about portraying a nonagenarian in the upcoming film "Sardar Ka Grandson". She says nowadays, just like filmmakers, actors too have a chance to pick stuff that is "hatke" (unconventional).

Neena play Sardar a fiery old grandmother with a heart of gold, who has a wish to see her home in Lahore. The 61-year-old brought tries bringing alive a 90-year-old with the aid of prosthetics for the perfect look.

Talking about actors now pushing the envelope and not shying away from portraying older characters, Neena told IANS: "It is because times have changed and the way people are writing scripts -- various kinds of scripts. The way actors are getting a variety of roles and the most important thing is that the audience is accepting it have also helped. It is a very encouraging thing."