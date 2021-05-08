Mother's Day 2021: From Kalki Koechlin to Neena Gupta, unconventional yet doting moms of Bollywood

Over the years, Bollywood celeb mothers have won our hearts for their strength, guts, and their inspiring portrayals in some of the most unforgettable films. However, their real-life stories are equally inspiring.

These beautiful women have not just earned their well-deserved fame, but have also broken barriers of stereotypical parenting. Be it adoption or surrogacy, or simply having a child out of wedlock, they have time and again proven to society that motherhood knows no bounds.

On the day that is dedicated to mothers, let's look at the moms in Bollywood who have not only broken stereotypes but also redefined women empowerment.

Kalki Koechlin - From giving water birth to giving a gender-neutral name for the baby to singing lullabies, Kalki is embracing motherhood in a beautiful way. The National Award-winning actress not only picks up unconventional roles for her films but also enjoys a real-life persona that believes in breaking all stereotypes.

For the unversed, Kalki was blessed with a baby girl in February 2020. As much as Kalki loves being a mommy to her little one, she often takes to social media to flaunt her motherly side.