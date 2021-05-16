'Lived like husband and wife for the first time during lockdown': Neena Gupta opens on her marriage with Vivek Mehra

During an interaction with Film Companion, the actress said that lockdown gave them a chance to stay as husband and wife.

"I stay in Mumbai and my husband lives in New Delhi. And because of our work, we hardly got a chance to stay together but we lived as husband and wife here, in the lockdown. First time I came to know him and he came to know me," the actress added.

The Badhaai Ho actress further revealed that she used to talk to her husband in sign language as he is very busy and never has much time.

Neena Gupta went on to say that initially, she used to be bothered by Vivek being on the phone, busy with work calls all the time. However, she later chose to use that time to read, call her friends, which eventually led to her husband saying that she is so busy.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta will be seen next in Kaashvie Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson, which will be out on Netflix on May 18. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.